Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PIPR opened at $154.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.36. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

