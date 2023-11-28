Swiss National Bank Has $4.91 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Further Reading

