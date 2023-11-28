TD Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

