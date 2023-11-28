TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

