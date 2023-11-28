TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

