TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USNA opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $891.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

