TD Asset Management Inc Invests $291,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.54%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

