TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $380,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $464,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Stephens decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.