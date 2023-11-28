TD Asset Management Inc Sells 40,900 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

