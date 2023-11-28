TD Asset Management Inc Sells 500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 613,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,631 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

