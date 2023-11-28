TD Asset Management Inc Sells 54,400 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $19,621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 401,039 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

