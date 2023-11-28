TD Asset Management Inc Takes $495,000 Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $50,336,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 662,166 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 606,005 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.27.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.