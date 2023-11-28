Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of TISI opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
