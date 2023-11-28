Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of TISI opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Team Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 145.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

