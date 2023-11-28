Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report released on Sunday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Tecsys had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of C$41.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.57 million.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TCS opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$469.79 million, a P/E ratio of 145.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.15. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$23.75 and a 52 week high of C$32.77.

Insider Activity at Tecsys

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

