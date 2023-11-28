Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $398.42 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.98 and a 200 day moving average of $400.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

