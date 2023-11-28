Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $100,090.02 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $100,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,866.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

