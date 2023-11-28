TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 405,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 145,667 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.