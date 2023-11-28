The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

