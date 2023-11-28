Toll Brothers (TOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

