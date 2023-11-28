Traders Purchase High Volume of Elanco Animal Health Call Options (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average volume of 1,693 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,309,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,998,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.