Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.62

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $9.57. Travelzoo shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 248,150 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,987,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,026,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 793,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,457 in the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

