Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 2,322 Shares of Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £4,179.60 ($5,279.27).
Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Ofer Druker sold 5,664 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £10,591.68 ($13,378.40).
- On Friday, November 24th, Ofer Druker sold 3,054 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £5,710.98 ($7,213.57).
Shares of Tremor International stock opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.70. Tremor International Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 94.41 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 353 ($4.46). The stock has a market cap of £213.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
