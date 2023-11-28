Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 5,664 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 5,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £10,591.68 ($13,378.40).
Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Ofer Druker sold 2,322 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £4,179.60 ($5,279.27).
- On Friday, November 24th, Ofer Druker sold 3,054 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £5,710.98 ($7,213.57).
Tremor International Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of LON:TRMR opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.41. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 94.41 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 353 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.70.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
