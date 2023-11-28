TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.42. 33,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 42,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXO

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts predict that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TXO Partners news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.