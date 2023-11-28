TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.42. 33,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 42,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TXO Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Insider Activity

In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,544,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

