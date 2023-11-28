Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $414.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.45 and its 200-day moving average is $428.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.