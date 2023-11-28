United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.1 %

UG stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.52. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

