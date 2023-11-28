Universal (NYSE:UVV) vs. British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Head to Head Comparison

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) and British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal and British American Tobacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $2.57 billion 0.53 $124.05 million $4.86 11.46 British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $1.92 16.81

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than British American Tobacco. Universal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A British American Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Universal and British American Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Universal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 4.59% 6.66% 3.38% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Universal pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. British American Tobacco pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Universal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Universal beats British American Tobacco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

