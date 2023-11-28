UP Fintech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 3,077 call options.
UP Fintech Stock Down 8.2 %
UP Fintech stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.32. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 10.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
