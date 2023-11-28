UP Fintech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 3,077 call options.

UP Fintech Stock Down 8.2 %

UP Fintech stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.32. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 10.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $1,886,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $1,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in UP Fintech by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Stories

