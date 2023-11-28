Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,925 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 179,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $2,549,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

