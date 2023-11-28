Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

