Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Trading Down 2.1%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.41). 284,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 725,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.20 ($1.44).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VANQ
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Vanquis Banking Group
In other news, insider Ian McLaughlin purchased 54,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £59,779.96 ($75,508.35). In other news, insider Dave Watts acquired 40,000 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($62,144.75). Also, insider Ian McLaughlin acquired 54,844 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £59,779.96 ($75,508.35). 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Vanquis Banking Group
Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.