Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Trading Down 2.1%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.41). 284,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 725,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.20 ($1.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £286.74 million, a PE ratio of 698.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.07.

In other news, insider Ian McLaughlin purchased 54,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £59,779.96 ($75,508.35). In other news, insider Dave Watts acquired 40,000 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($62,144.75). Also, insider Ian McLaughlin acquired 54,844 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £59,779.96 ($75,508.35). 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

