VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Shares Down 1.4%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 61,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 789,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.