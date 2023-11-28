Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $39,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,969,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 196,451 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.