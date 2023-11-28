Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.75. 641,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 575,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Specifically, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

