Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visteon by 729.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 49.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 539,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,653,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 0.7 %

VC stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

