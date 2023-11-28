Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vontier were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VNT opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Vontier



Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

