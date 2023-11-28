Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) versus Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Financial Review

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) and Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Watts Water Technologies pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Savaria shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watts Water Technologies $1.98 billion 3.29 $251.50 million $8.20 23.84 Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 47.27

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and Savaria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Savaria. Watts Water Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and Savaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watts Water Technologies 13.68% 19.22% 13.34% Savaria N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Watts Water Technologies and Savaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watts Water Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 Savaria 0 0 3 0 3.00

Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $178.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Savaria has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.16%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Savaria is more favorable than Watts Water Technologies.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Savaria on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial boilers, and water heaters and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products, such as drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine, and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself and retail chains; and wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators. The Patient Care segment manufactures and distributes therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical and medical beds, as well as offers medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. The Adapted Vehicles segment provides vehicles for people with mobility challenges for personal or commercial use. It sells its products through dealers and by direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Laval, Canada.

