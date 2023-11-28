Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Weibo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

