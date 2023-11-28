Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

WSM opened at $183.53 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $184.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

