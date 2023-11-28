Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

