World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Stock Price Down 1%

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 566,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 556,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

World Kinect Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 207.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,550,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,256,000 after purchasing an additional 251,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

