Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOR

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.