XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 234.54 ($2.96), with a volume of 545159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.31) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £473.19 million, a PE ratio of 3,257.14 and a beta of 0.44.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

