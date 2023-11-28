Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Yext has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $814.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

