Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading Down 10.3%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 63,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 738% from the average session volume of 7,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.60. The stock has a market cap of C$14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

