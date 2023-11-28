YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $17.85. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 1,359,482 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

