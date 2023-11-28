YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $17.85. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 1,359,482 shares.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.
