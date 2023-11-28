Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,852 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

