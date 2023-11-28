ZeroFox (ZFOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect ZeroFox to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. ZeroFox has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 385.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. On average, analysts expect ZeroFox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.12. ZeroFox has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 67,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $69,800.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZFOX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

