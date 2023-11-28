Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Shares Down 5.8%

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.11 ($3.42) and last traded at €3.11 ($3.42). 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.30 ($3.63).

Zumtobel Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.44.

About Zumtobel Group

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

